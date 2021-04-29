PCC announces 2021 Hall of Fame inductees acknowledging tennis greats through the years

Nick Cicere

Pratt Tribune

PRATT, Kan.- In the fall of 2010, Kurt McAfee, then Director of Athletics at Pratt Community College, established a Hall of Fame to recognize former athletes who excelled at PCC during their tenure at Pratt and after leaving PCC. A room in the Benson Education Building was remodeled and houses the Hall of Fame.

The inaugural Hall of Fame class was inducted during the 2011-12 year and another group was inducted the following year. ince 2015, the Hall of Fame Committee determined they would take nominations and induct deserving candidates on a bi-yearly schedule. The last class inducted, in 2019, featured Steve Blankenship and Jennifer Reifschneider.

Current Director of Athletics, Tim Swartzendruber, is pleased to announce the Hall of Fame class of 2021. It includes Tom Brungardt and Larry Rhodes, who captured first place in doubles at the 1959 NJCAA National Tennis Tournament.

The 1959 Pratt Community College Tennis Team, which won the 1959 NJCAA team title. Dr. Terry D. Smith, who won the 1961 NJCAA National Tennis Tournament singles title.

The 1961 Pratt Community College Tennis Team, which captured first place at the NJCAA National Tennis Tournament. And Glenda Swiantek, former tennis player at PCC.

The 1959 men's tennis team captured Pratt Community College's first National Championship.

Members of the team were: Tom Brungardt, Larry Rhoades, Ivan Williams, Jerry Hozlett, and Delbert Bohling.

The team was coached by Walter Blake, a current PCC Hall of Fame member. Brungardt and Rhoades won the doubles title and Rhoades finished fourth in singles to lead the squad. The tournament was held in Rochester, MN.

In 1961, PCC captured another National Championship in men's tennis. Led by Terry D. Smith, who won the title in singles, the Beavers dominated the meet. Smith defeated fellow teammate, Jim Kimberly in the championship match to win first place. Kimberly teamed with Dick Green to win third place in doubles. Other team members were: Bob Brown, Tom Jarnagin, and Frank Hattabaugh.The team was coached by Walter Blake and the tournament was held in Rochester, Minnesota.

Glenda Swiantek played tennis at PCC from 1985-87. During her time at Pratt, she played both singles and doubles and finished second in Region VI both years. She was named an Academic All-American in 1986. While at PCC, Glenda was active in Student Government, Phi Theta Kappa and was named "Who's Who" among students in American Junior Colleges in 1986-87. Glenda tutored students in English and Algebra. An active member of the community, Glenda served on the Pratt Parks and Recreation Commission board for eight years, was President of the Big Blue Booster Club twice, was a Pratt High School Booster Club President, and a sports writer for the Pratt Tribune. Glenda also taught golf and tennis classes at PCC and gave private tennis lessons. Glenda currently resides in Derby, Kansas.