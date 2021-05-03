COVID-19 cases surge 16.3% in Kansas

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Kansas in the week ending Sunday, rising 16.3% as 1,717 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,476 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Kansas ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 15.4% from the week before, with 344,463 cases reported. With 0.88% of the country's population, Kansas had 0.5% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Kansas, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Marion, Geary and Chase counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Johnson County, with 453 cases; Sedgwick County, with 357 cases; and Wyandotte County, with 137. Weekly case counts rose in 47 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Johnson, Sedgwick and Harvey counties.

Pratt County reported one cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported minus one cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic the county has reported 814 cases and 25 deaths.

>> See how your community has fared with recent coronavirus cases

Kansas ranked 26th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 42.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 44.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Kansas reported administering another 97,320 vaccine doses, including 30,614 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 140,399 vaccine doses, including 50,046 first doses. In all, Kansas reported it has administered 2,053,596 total doses.

Across Kansas, cases fell in 28 counties, with the best declines in Douglas, Bourbon and Franklin counties.

In Kansas, 21 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 15 people were reported dead.

A total of 310,600 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,945 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 32,421,641 people have tested positive and 577,045 people have died.

>> Track coronavirus cases across the United States

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.