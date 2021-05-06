Shanline wins character awards at Hutchinson Community College

Pratt High School graduate Zachary Shanline was one of two Hutchinson Community College students honored last Wednesday as a 2021 Young Kansan Award winner on that campus.

Shanline and Karina Ayala (Scott City) were also honored during the college’s commencement ceremonies on Friday, April 30 for their selection from a field of students nominated for the honor. The Young Kansan award recognizes the outstanding male and female graduate each year at Hutchinson Community College, and is chosen by a vote of the faculty and administration at the college.

The award is sponsored by RCB Bank. Each winner received a plaque and a cash honorarium in recognition of their achievements.

Shanline, who graduated with an Associate of Arts degree from HCC, was the president of the Student Government Association, a Student Ambassador, a Presidential Gold Scholar, an Honors Program Merit Scholar, Honors Student Council - Vice Chair of Public Affairs, a recipient of the 2021 Great Plains Honors Council Britt Poster Awards, Resident Assistant in the Residence Halls and co-founder and President of the HCC Officiating Club.

Shanline is also one of, if not the youngest, football officials in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference. He plans to attend Wichita State University in the fall to major in Marketing and Human Resource Management.

“I am so proud to call myself a Blue Dragon,” Shanline said in a Facebook post. “My time here has far surpassed any expectations I had coming here my freshman year. To get the opportunity to grow as a leader and a person here at Hutchinson Community College has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I owe so much more to this institution than I have al- ready given. I will forever be a Blue Dragon and will forever cherish the memories I made and skills I learned from HutchCC.”

Also in May 2021, Shanline was named one of two Wes Christopher Ambassador of the Year Award winners at Hutcinson Community College.

The Ambassador group assists the Admissions Office with recruitment activities. They provide campus tours to prospective students and their families, help with on-campus recruitment events, and contact future students to provide information about the college.

The Wes Christopher Ambassador of the Year Award is named in honor of Wes Christopher, a 2002 graduate of HutchCC and former Ambassador who died in 2005 as the result of a motorcycle accident.

Ayala, who graduated with an Associate of Science degree will attend Kansas State University in the fall majoring in Chemical Engineering.