Summer band invite extended to all ages in Pratt area

USD 382 band instructor Jeffrey Poort loves his job. Whether he is teaching new tunes, hammering out rhythms, starting new students, enjoying the musicianship of more experienced students or just cleaning up instruments, it's all good. Now he wants to share that love of instrumental music with the Pratt community by starting a community band.

"My ultimate goal is just to share the fun of making music together," Poort said. "I welcome all skill levels, all instruments, all ages to the Pratt Community Band. Let's have some fun this summer."

While Poort said it would be important for any comers to be able to at least play a required B-flat scale, he would be able to provide some remedial lessons if needed.

"We are going to use music that is accessible to all skill levels," he said. "But it's more fun if you know how to play, of course. Music is not bound by age or even skill level. It will be fun to see what we can pull together."

Poort hopes those interested in joining a Pratt Community Band will go online to fill out an interest survey on the Pratt Community Band Facebook page. From information gathered there, a plan will be formed as to when and where prac- tices might work best, as well as potential community concerts.

"We will just see where it goes," Poort said. "Right now I just really want to get the word out that we need our local musicians, whether they play regularly or haven't played for 50 years. I want all types and all sounds."

Poort said percussion instruments would be available for use from the school, and possibly a rental horn or two, but he hoped musicians would bring their own instru- ments out to join the band.

"There are lots of way to fun opportunity for generations to get together and make music in Pratt."

Poort said he hoped to get an initial group together by the end of May already, based on survey signups. Rehearsals will start in June.

Poort may be reached at 316-393-7268 by those who have summer band questions.