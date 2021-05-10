PRMC identified as a Top 20 winner in hospital care

Andie Dean

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Regional Medical Center has been once again been identified as one of the Top 20 rural and community hospitals in America based on the Hospital Strength INDEX compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. This award is presented by the National Rural Health Association, and the slate of winners is a subset (the top-ranking 20) of The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s list of the Top 100 RCHs, which was released earlier this month.

“Pratt Regional Medical Center is honored by the efforts of our physicians and staff who have contributed to the hospital achieving this designation,” said Susan Page PRMC President & CEO. “Given the vast challenges over the last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, our team is to be celebrated for their relentless dedication to our success.”

This is the 2nd year in a row for Pratt Regional Medical Center to make the Top 20 list, and our 3rd year in a row to be within the Top 100 rural and community hospitals across our nation. PRMC and the other 19 rural and community hospitals will be recognized during NRHA’s Rural Hospital Innovation Summit, a virtual event, on May 6.

The determining factors for the top 20 rural and community hospitals were based entirely on public data and utilizing 36 independent indicators. The INDEX assesses rural hospitals across eight pillars of performance, including market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.

Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health shared “We are delighted to be able to spotlight the efforts of these facilities through the INDEX framework and join the State Office of Rural Health in honoring their achievement.”