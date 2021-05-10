Pratt students and supporters celebrate FFA organization, elections and charter signing

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

On March 29, 2021, the Pratt High FFA Chapter became officially recognized at the Chapter Banquet. Agricultural programs and classes at PHS are in their inaugural year. The Chapter signing was an appropriate way to end the first FFA year and begin to look ahead to next year’s adventures. Sterling Rector, President of the newly formed chapter, said that the chapter signing made the Pratt FFA Chapter an official, chartered chapter in the state of Kansas and that every new chapter gets this opportunity when they join the FFA organization.

“I joined FFA because I love agriculture,” Rector said, “However, that is not all FFA is about. There are so many activities to participate in. One of my favorites is meat judging. The opportunity to gain leadership skills and responsibility is endless. I really enjoy that part too, because those are good skills to have going forward in life.”

There were two state FFA officers that told their stories about how they got into FFA and into a state officer position. They also did a workshop on leadership and making a change in the world. All of the Pratt FFA members and advisor, Rachel Easdon, were there as well.

“I am so proud of the initiative and work ethic that my students and officers have,” Easdon said. “I love that they want to be as involved as they can. We have worked countless hours studying for contests such as meats judging, agronomy, food science, and speech. We also have spent weeks now prepping for Kids Day on the Farm. I couldn't have asked for a better group of students.”

Be prepared to see and hear a lot more from the Pratt High School FFA Chapter as they continue to grow in numbers and strength.