Children may get a free bicycle this Saturday in Pratt at the city fire station

The Pratt Optimist Club is once again presenting a free bicycle giveaway in Pratt on Saturday, May 15. The giveaway will begin at 9 a.m., weather permitting, and will continue until all the bikes or those wanting bikes are gone.

The location is the City of Pratt Fire Station near the corner of Jackson and Second streets in Pratt.

There will be refurbished bicycles of all sizes free for children of all ages.

The bicycles are intended to be given to children and any child under the age of 18 must have a responsible parent or adult guardian sign a release form for each bicycle that is taken. If there are some adult size bikes remaining after all the children who want a bike have received one, the remaining bikes may be taken by adults who are in need of one.

The bicycles given away by the Pratt Optimist Club have been recovered by police or sheriff's departments and released after they have been left unclaimed. Other bikes have been donated to be given away, some in virtually new condition.

Each bike is checked carefully to be sure that it is in good operating condition and safe for riders to use.

The Pratt Optimist Club hopes to resume its past schedule of two bicycle giveaways each year providing the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues are kept under control.

"The club also has presented a pancake/sausage feed as a fund-raiser annually at Pratt Community College and we hope it will be able to be scheduled again as an annual event," said spokesman Scott Smith. "The club also sponsors a high school essay contest each spring and provides funds for local youth involved with special events and other community projects."

Smith said that the Pratt Optimists are always interested in recruiting new club members. Anyone who would enjoy club interaction and helping youth may contact the Club President, Steve Blankenship by email at steve.blankenship@usd382.com for information about joing the Pratt Optimist Club.