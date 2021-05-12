Civic and pastoral leaders joined by community in Day of Prayer service Thursday in Pratt

A friendly outdoor prayer and praise service drew more than 50 people to Jack Ewing Park Thursday evening, May 6, 2021 in Pratt on the National Day of Prayer.

“It was just a a beautiful evening to gather together and worship,” said Pastor Scott Powell, Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather. It was just perfect.”

Powell was joined on the outdoor stage by members of the On the Hill worship and praise band who led music interspersed between prayers and comments by many local pastors, business representatives and community leaders.

Rev. Mike McGovney, First Christian Church in Pratt and Cunningham was the emcee for the event and kept the conversation lively, yet meaningful.

Local leaders participating in the event included PRMC retiring Chaplain Ron Moser, Pratt Emergency Management Director Tim Branscom, Youth Core Ministries advocate Sheryl White, USD 382 Asst. Superintendent David Schmidt, Pratt Family Dental owner Carson Hopkins, Taylor Printing cohort Jeff Taylor and area pastors Dan Chrismer, Mike Neifert, Billie Blair, Karen Lemon, Michael Blackford, as well as Kyle Naumen, Stephanie Becker and John Ford.

Former Pratt Army Nat’l Guard Armory Sgt. Andrew Hughes made a special appearance, praying for the military leadership, families and servicemen in the United States.

“I’ve traveled around to a lot of places in my military career,” Hughes said. “And Pratt is the first place I’ve ever really called home. It is so good to be here and to worship here with you. This is home.”

The theme for the nationwide event was: Love, Life, and Liberty. The verse for this year’s event: “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is Liberty.” 2 Corinthians 3:17