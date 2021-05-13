Future cheerleaders raise money with homemade goods at Pratt Farmers Market

Skyline School sixth graders Mackenzie Bardot and Adrienne Petz don’t mind spending a few hours in a hot kitchen, and then a few hours in the sun at the Pratt Farmer’s Market each Saturday. The 10-year-olds are willing to put in the work to raise money for cheerleading uniforms.

“There aren’t enough girls for middle school cheerleaders in the seventh and eighth grades for next year, so if we can raise money for uniforms, we have a chance go be cheerleaders too next year,” said Petz.

The girls, along with several other classmates, are baking cookies, cupcakes, quick breads, cakes and other treats and plan to sell them almost every Saturday at Pratt’s Merchants Park. Their goal is to raise $350 per girl in order to pay for the necessary items needed for cheerleading.

Though they are supervised by parents, the girls are doing all the work of baking and preparing their food items for sale themselves.

It will all be worth it, they said, just to have a chance to be part of the Skyline cheerleading program at summer’s end in the fall.

The Pratt Farmers Market is now open every Saturday at Merchants Park in Pratt.