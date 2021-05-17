Unique painting perspectives now on display at Pratt's Vernon Filley Art Museum

A unique exhibit is now open at the Vernon Filley Art Museum in Pratt that features Kansas artists Cally Krallman and Bev Radefeld. This exhibit places work from two different perspectives of the same scene side-by-side for careful consideration. It’s call “Two Visions-One Prairie” and it is open to the public during museum open hours from now until Satruday, August 7.

The inspiration for this show began as friends Cally Krallman and Bev Radefeld embarked on a road trip delivering art to galleries. A favorite aspect of these road trips was to stop along quiet country roadsides and either paint or photograph the beautiful Kansas landscape.

According to infromation from the Filley, on one of these trips Krallman suggested that as a fun experiment the two of them paint the same scene to see how different they would look and how each naturally interpreted the scene. This is when the idea for “Two Visions-One Prairie was born.

Radefeld, primarily known for her soft sculptures and fiber work, took a plein air workshop from Krallman and her good friend Kim Casebeer in the mid-2000s. This experience rekindled her love of painting and she continued seeking out inspiration from the Flint Hills and surrounding areas. Her painting style is loose and contemporary, intense pure colors, and focuses on large abstract shapes found in the skies, fields and pastures of Kansas.

Krallman, who has been painting full time since 1994, embraced the countryside early on, creating her trademark sunsets and sunrises of the Kansas landscape and poetically capturing the essence of the Flint Hills. While her painting style is somewhat a blend of impressionistic and representational, she still captures the details of native grasses, wildflowers and atmosphere of the prairie.

Radefeld and Krallman both received their Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas, 1968 and 1981 respectively.

A “Meet the Artists Reception” will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday June, 26 at the museum. Members is free, non-members pay $10 each.

On Monday, May 17, Stafford County author Lyn Fenwick will be at the Vernon Filley Art Museum for an Author Book Talk and Signing at 6 p.m. in Pratt. Her book, "Prairie Bachelor," is available for purchase in the art museum's gift shop, along with many other unique items.