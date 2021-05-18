Lavender named new CEO for Pratt Regional Medical Center

Andie Dean

Pratt Tribune

Pratt Regional Medical Center has appointed Darrell Lavender as the next Chief Executive Officer, upon the retirement of longtime CEO Susan Page.

“He was chosen over some excellent competition, and we are very confident that he will be a great leader for our future,” said Bill Keller, Chairman, Pratt Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees.

Lavender has more than 30 years of hospital leadership experience. His most recent role was Chief Operating Officer at Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, a 45-bed hospital in Manistee, Michigan, a community very similar in size to Pratt. He has led organizations through service line expansions, revenue cycle improvements, and many performance improvement initiatives.

Lavender has a Bachelor of Science in Health Care Administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

“I am excited to join the Pratt Regional Team! PRMC is known for its superior quality care and customer service,” Lavendar said. “It is impressive that PRMC has been successful in attracting Primary Care and the diverse Specialties needed to provide an array of crucial services to the community, a true testament to the leadership and staff of PRMC. I feel privileged to be able to lead this hospital, build upon its strengths, and navigate the journey ahead. My wife, Kathi, and I are looking forward to becoming a part of the Pratt community.”

Lavendar will make his first appearance on the job on May 17, and he will be here on a part-time basis as he wraps up his responsibilities with his current employer. By July 1, he will be at PRMC full-time.

Susan Page will wrap up her 42 years of service at Pratt Regional Medical Center at the end of May. She has requested a card shower in lieu of a formal celebration to honor her retirement.

Cards may be sent to Pratt Regional Medical Center, 200 Commodore Pratt, KS 67124 or well wishes can be sent via a “retirement” page on www.prmc.org.