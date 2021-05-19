'Give yourselves a hand' says first Faith in the Workplace award winner at PRMC

Starting something new, the Faith in the Workplace committee awarded the first ever Faithful Servant Award last week to Marvin Blake, assistant chef of HHS Food Services at Pratt Regional Medical Center.

"It was our goal to recognize selfless faithful service to others here at PRMC," said PRMC recent Chaplain Ron Moser and committee representative. "The first person that came to mind was Marvin. We wanted to recognize an individual who has demonstrated qualities of benevolence and service to others. Marvin has done that all his life, but his servant's heart has been noticed even in the past few months of trials in his life."

Blake of Pratt has had a rough go it this past year. Known to some in the community because of his work with youth in the Pratt Rec. Department and as a former assistant high school football coach at Pratt High School, it wasn't a surprise when the community came to his aide after his place of residence at 219 N. Pine caught fire in early December 2020.

Clothes were gathered, lodging provided while he worked to recover from the disaster, but there was no way to replace the fire and water-damaged 20,000 sports cards that he was collecting to give to children at the Pratt Rec. Center.

"Even during that dark time, he took part in our Faith in the Workplace fundraiser here and bought two dozen Hurtz donuts and took them over to the Pratt Law Enforcement Center as a thank-you for their service," Moser said. "He is always thinking of others, even in difficult times."

As the first Faithful Servant Award winner, Blake received a certificate and a check for $100, made out to Pratt Rec., the place of his choice, from Pratt Regional Medical Center, at the awards ceremony Wednesday, May 12.

"You all need to give yourselves a hand," Blake said. "I love this place. This is the best place to work. I should have been working here 25 years ago."

The award was part festivities held in recognition of National Hospital Week that was May 10-14, 2021 at PRMC.