Kansas legislators meeting in Great Bend for in-person updates and hot topic discussions

Megan Barfield

Pratt Tribune

GREAT BEND, KS – Community members and business owners are invited to attend the second Legislative Update of 2021, hosted by the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, and sponsored by the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System, on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10 a.m.

This in-person update will be open to the public at the Great Bend Event Center, 3111 10th St., Great Bend. The public is invited to arrive early to also attend the week's Chamber Coffee, hosted by the City of Great Bend as they cut the ribbon to celebrate the recently completed renovations of this popular event space. Doors will open at 9 a.m. with a program at 9:30 a.m. which will include a Ribbon Cutting.

The Legislative Update will begin immediately following the Chamber Coffee program with everyone invited to stay the duration. After hearing a brief update from each legislator present, the audience will have an opportunity to ask questions regarding hot topic issues, such as health care, education, budget concerns, legalization of marijuana, etc.

Questions or topics of discussion can be submitted prior to mbarfield@greatbend.org.

Coffee, water, and light breakfast refreshments will be served. For additional information, please call the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce at (620) 792-2401.

State legislators scheduled to make an appearance and answer questions include Rep. Tory Arnberger, Rep. Troy Waymaster, Rep. Alicia Straub, and Rep. Brett Fairchild (from St. John).