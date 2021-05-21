Pilot Club gives train rides on Saturdays to benefit local organizations in Pratt

The Pilot Club Express is adding additional days for train rides at Sixth Street Park during the month of May. The train will be running May 22 and 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. who wish to take a gentle ride on the small rails. Riders will be asked to choose which organization to donate to here in Pratt: The Hope Center, Arrowhead West or the Humane Society.

Please come and ride the train and support these organizations for the benefit of the entire community.