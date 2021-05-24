Pratt alumni classes donate more than $25,000 in scholarships to 2021 graduates

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Every year since 1990, the Pratt High School Alumni Association, along with a class who is celebrating their 50th year since graduation, have generously supported Pratt High seniors who are taking the next step in their life.

Such scholarships were first awarded in 1990, by the class of 1940. Since then, $326,075 has been awarded to graduating seniors. This year, despite COVID-19, was no different. The community and members of the Association still worked hard all year to raise as much money as they could to give in scholarships to the seniors who applied.

Shannon Bergner, President of the Association, said that the job of the Alumni Association is to manage the individual class donations, memorials, and uncommitted funds for the purpsoe of awarding scholarships.

This year, the Association and the classes of 1966 and 1971 awarded $31,000. The class of 1971 gave $16,000. The class of 1966 gave $5,000 and the Pratt High School Alumni Association gave $10,000.

Recipients of 2021 Pratt Alumni Association Scholarships this year included Kasandra Heredia, Colby Barradas, Ruby Howell, Jesus Acosta, Sian Helfrich, Nikita Mehlhorn, Adrein McFarland, Erin Jackson, Sterling Rector, Lauren Kolm, Kami Theis, Kayla Espino and Jordyn Sanko.