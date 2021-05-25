Macksville area residents can now find free food and supplies at three different locations

Jodi Suiter

St. John News

The Food Pantry at Macksville’s Grace United Methodist Church is now able to serve those in need in three different locations. Thanks to a $1,000 grant for the South Central Community Foundation, GUMC is reaching families and students at Macksville Schools, the Macksville City Library, and at Grace United Methodist Church.

Grand funds were used to purchase a storage cabinet for the Necessities Nook at Macksville City Library, as well as food, toiletry and hygiene products, cleaning supplies, and other necessities to be distributed at Grace UMC, the Macksville City Library and the Care Closet at Macksville High School.

Please contact Pastor Brian Blackburn (620) 233-0197 for more details. The South Central Community Foundation is a regional foundation that manages charitable funds for seven counties in South-Central Kansas.