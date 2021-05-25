The Big Well Museum: So much more than just a big hole in the ground

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

Although the Big Well Museum in Greensburg is looking for a new director, that hasn't stopped groups and tourists from coming in more frequently as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down.

"We've been hosting some school groups and people have started traveling more just as more people are vaccinated and cases have gone down," said Interim Director Stacy Barnes. "We're seeing more traffic than a year ago, obviously, so that's been good."

Masks are no longer required at the Big Well but are welcome if anyone feels led to wear one.

Barnes, who is currently the City Administrator for Greensburg, is filling in while the search continues for a new director. The previous director, Caitlyn Matile, moved on to a new job opportunity about a month ago.

"[The position is] open until filled, but we've had the position open for several weeks, and we are interviewing some applicants at this time" said Barnes. "If somebody is interested the information is still on the city website."

In the first half of May, 210 visitors stopped at the big well from 25 states. International travelers from Cuba, France, and Italy have made their way to the world's largest hand dug well.

For information on hours, tours, or events, visit the Big Well Museum & Visitor Information Center on Facebook.