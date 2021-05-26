Mullinville could be the site of 50+ new jobs in coming months

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The Mullinville City Council met on May 17, 2021 for their regular meeting. Council members present included Shari Hall, JC Underwood, and Tod Alexander. Mayor Andy Kimble and members of the public Dave White, Jonathan Clayton, and Rhonda and Gail Juel were also in attendance.

It was reported that there was $5,776.45 in paid bills and unpaid bills totalled $5,775.13, which were approved to be paid.

Dave White discussed the potential of 26 new jobs coming to the county through Seaboard Foods. Jonathan Clayton also shared potential new job opportunities. Hilmar Cheese may be partnering with local dairies and there has been discussion of a new dairy opening in the county which would bring around 20-25 new jobs. Discussion ensued about the lack of housing in both Mullinville and through out the county. Dave White is holding a meeting on May 18, 2021 with Mullinville, Greensburg, and Haviland Mayors to discuss ways to advertise Kiowa County, potentially through a video/media production. White hopes to highlight the benefits of rural life along with internet upgrades and work from home capabilities.

Mayor Andy Kimble has will be in contact with the County Appraiser about the property tax rate on the community building. City-wide cleanup occured May 3-8. The cleanup went well throughout town, but a roofing company took up a majority of the dumpster, which was not permitted.

The council discussed the water conservation plan and insurance on the community building, but both topics were tabled until next meeting. The next step in the urgent needs grant process is an estimated cost for both repair and demolition of the rec building from BG Consultants. The rec building was damaged in March due to high winds.

Ricky Konrade, City Maintenance Worker, has been marking sewer and water lines for the EBH survey. The city's trackhoe is up and running again after a repair to the hydraulic fitting and unclogging the fuel line.

Mullinville City Hall will be closed June 4-11. Items on the June 21, 2021 agenda include the water conservation plan, community building update, urgent needs grant, and Banco Insurance.