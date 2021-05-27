Carver hired to fill city finance position formerly held by Garten for Pratt

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Brent Carver is the new City of Pratt Finance Director/Treasurer, taking office May 13 to fill the position held by Diana Garten for 14 years before her death last December following an extended battle with COVID-19.

“Although I never had the opportunity to meet Diana, I can tell by her organization the impact she’s had in managing city finances,” Carver said.” I hope to respectfully carry the torch in honoring her legacy.”

Carver, who most recently worked as an accountant for the City of Boise, ID, was selected from a field of six final candidates. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Brigham Young University-Idaho and earned his master’s degree in 2019 from Western Governor’s University headquartered in Salt Lake.

Carver said he was attracted to Pratt when he visited for an in-person interview in April.

‘I was looking for an opportunity to advance my career and for a place to belong and Pratt feels like the place I belong,” Carver said. “I’m impressed by the community engagement here and that Pratt is a family-oriented community.”

Carver’s family will join him this summer when the whole family will move to Pratt.

Caver and wife Janeen, who has a wood-design business, are parents to three children: Jackson, 12, Charlie, 9 and Hallie, 7.

Carver’s hobbies include guitar, fishing, hunting, camping and exercise.

“I’ve already been to Blythe Family Fitness and I’m really impressed,” Carver said.” I’m big into fitness—running and lifting.”

Carver also said he has a passion for sports and has coached multiple youth teams, ages 6 to 14.

Carver said house hunting priorities will include space for animals.

“We raise chickens and rabbits and we plan to do that here,” Carver said.

Carver said he has already found a church home at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.