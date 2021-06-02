K-State Alumni Club awards scholarships to local students

K-State Alumni Association

Five students from the Great Bend area recently were awarded scholarships to Kansas State University totaling $2,300.

The recipients are Sabastian Cordova, of Great Bend,; Chase Robinson, of Hoisington; Blake Seidel Pinson, of Lyons; and Edwin Fernandez and Carisma Haney, of St. John.

The scholarships were awarded by the Great Bend Area K-State Alumni Club, the Col. Gayle Foster Endowed Scholarship Fund and the K-State Alumni Association.

“We are so pleased to congratulate these outstanding students,” said Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the K-State Alumni Association. “The Alumni Association board of directors is committed to helping prospective students attend K-State, and the alumni club scholarship program is a vital component in assisting those efforts. We greatly appreciate local alumni and friends who have helped make these awards possible through their loyal support.”

The scholarships are for the 2021-22 academic year. The Alumni Association annually awards approximately $500,000 in student scholarships with funding provided by local K-State alumni and friends and Alumni Association programming. There are more than 1,270 K-State alumni and friends in Barton County.