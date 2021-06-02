Dental office in Pratt purchased by new owner, named changed to Cottonwood Dental

Dr. John Mathes has more than 30 years of service under his belt and has helped the people of Pratt keep their smile on since 2006. Operating as Main Street Dental at 603 S. Main, Mathes is transitioning towards a well-earned retirement and recently sold his dental business to Dr. David Willardson, a cosmetic dentist who grew up in Sandy, Utah. A member of the American Dental Association, Willardson is also part of the Cottonwood Dental Group, which owns two other practices in Kansas. Effective April 7, 2021, Main Street Dental is now Cottonwood Dental.

"Dr. Mathes will continue as a dentist at Main Street Dental, which has now been renamed Cottonwood Dental," said Marketing Director for the Cottonwood Dental Group Crytal Hill. "Pratt will have the same great staff and services, just the name on the front of the building will change."

Hill said that Mathes and Willardson, and the Pratt staff, will be joined by Dr. Kole Lopez in July 2021 who will step in to fill Mathes position as he transitions towards retirement.

"This will still be a locally owned and operated Pratt business as Willardson and Lopez move into the community," Hill said. "Cottonwood Dental will continue to be involved with community events and be part of the fabric which makes Pratt a great place to live and work."

The other two Cottonwood Dental facilities in Kansas are located in Wichita, one on 21st Street, the other on Kellogg Ave.