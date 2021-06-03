2021 Jubilee celebration features music, family fun and class reunions in St. John

There were a few skinned knees and sunburns to contend with, as well as a bit of wetness due to overnight showers, but by and large those who joined the annual Jubilee festivities in St. John were all the better for doing so this year.

"Well, we have Jubilee 2021 in the books," said organizer Jamie Getty. "We thought it went great and so many people came out to help celebrate! We cannot do it without all of you!"

On a Facebook suggestion page, Around the Square - St. John, Kansas, comments and feedback for the 2021 Jubilee event were mostly positive with responders enjoying the pre-parade dance music, the class reunions, the carnival rides and the family-oriented atmosphere of fun.

"Loved how kids could do bracelets on both days for rides," said Michelle Mawirther. "The times they offered that was perfect also."

Lupe Hudson said her family had a great time and were thankful for the work behind the scene to put this type of community celebration together.

"It was great!! But I hated seeing skinned up knees by having the races on asphalt," said Jodi Wetzel.

There was not the usual USD 350-sponsored 5K run this year, but Getty said plans were in the works for that event to be brought back next year.

Long-standing traditions such as the Lady-of-the-Year Award continued in 2021, as well as free breakfasts, live music, street dances, beer gardens and corn-hole tournaments.

New this year, the Shepherd Center held an open house and a special ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday to dedicated the completion of the large brick-wall mural created by Inga Ojala depicting historical notes of the city of St. John.

Several members of the St. John High School Class of 1961 came to town for the festival this year in celebration of thei 50th reunion. Class members walked together in the Jubilee parade on Saturday.