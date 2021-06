Daniel and Connie Meyers

Pratt Tribune

Daniel and Connie (Pina) Meyers will celebrate 50 years of marriage June 5.

They were married June 5, 1971, at Sacred Heart Church in Pratt.

Danny and Connie have two children — a son, Brian (Tricia) Meyers and a daughter, Julie (Ryan) Russell. Grandchildren include Aubrey and Beau Meyers; Morgan and Blaise Rogers; Brigdon, Jenna and Mayce Russell.