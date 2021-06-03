Department heads present budget requests for Stafford County

Nita Keenan

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the Commission Room in the Annex. Vice-Chairman Wycoff called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Present: Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner. Julie Lyon was present.

It was noted that all county offices were to be closed on May 31, 2021 for the Memorial Day holiday.

Kevin Alpers, Treasurer and Danielle Emerson, District Manager, Stafford County Conservation District, presented a 2022 budget request of $25,000, the same amount as in the past several years. Ryan Witt, Noxious Weed Director, presented 2022 budget numbers. A $7,600 budget request came from Environmental Services, the same as 2021. Noxious Weed budget increased from $ 92,750 to $96,000 for 2022.

Marshal Sanders, Fire Director, discussed a truck that needs repairs, the Macksville fire station, air bottles, and the possible purchase of a UTV for the fire department. It was the consensus of the board to allow the fire department to take the old command unit that has been sitting in the parking lot of the fire station for over a year and use it for firefighter training. The department has a Bobcat that is useless for the department. A 2021 Can Am Defender 6 x 6 DPS HD10 was discussed. Stillwater Powersports submitted a base quote of $ 20,096. There will be additional costs for accessories. It was the consensus of the board to have Sanders call the Polaris dealer in Great Bend to make sure that they do not offer a similar model, if not then to go ahead and put a $500 deposit down on the Can Am.

Jon Prescott, Executive Director, Sunflower Diversified Services, Inc., met with the board to discuss the 2022 budget allocation. Because of the increased need of autism services, $25,000 was requested for 2022, increased $5,000 from 2021.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the minutes from the May 19th session. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for five minutes pursuant to the attorney/client privilege exception in order to discuss a sensitive matter, and once upon returning to open session adjourn the regular meeting with no action. Motion carried 2-0. In at 9:52a.m., out at 9:57 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners, County Attorney and County Clerk.

May payroll vouchers and checks were approved and signed from the following funds: General 178,349.30 Road & Bridge 53,822.40 Health 11,260.66 Fire 5,402 Nox Weed 4,087.66 Appraiser 12,114.01 Solid Waste 4,595.30 EMS 19,219.47 Motor Vehicle 500.00 PHEP Grant 100, TOTAL: 289,450.80

Meeting adjourned at 9:58 a.m.