Vintage items for sale at special store in Greensburg, many with Memorial Day theme

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The Kiowa County Care & Share store located on Main St. in Greensburg is bursting at the seams with second-hand items to sell.

"We have so much donated stuff," said Jo Ross, president of the board and volunteer. "We're getting some older estate items, so we've got some vintage things in the store right now."

Some of those donations date all the way back to the 1930s and '40s with other items from the 50s-70s. These are things that Ross says don't come into the shop very often.

"There are some unusual things there that we don't usually have," said Ross. "We have things from people who traveled a lot and collected souvenirs. A lot of nice glassware, earrings, and children's kitchen wooden utensils that we don't normally see."

In addition to the vintage play kitchen items, Ross says there are a lot of home decor items from the estates that are being brought in. The Kiowa County Care & Share Facebook page just posted a whole collection of Cardinal-themed decor that includes multiple Cardinal figures, a Cardinal Avon bottle, and even a framed Cardinal picture.

There is also a massive supply of books at Care & Share and Ross said there is a big sale going on right now. There are tables of books that are by donation only, so customers can find a book they like and put a donation in the jar. There are also a lot of scrub sets for working in the medical profession, and at just $1, customers can get new work attire.

Ross and the other volunteers have put out Greensburg Ranger attire that has been donated in hopes that people traveling for Memorial Day or other residents may find something they like.

"A lot of times we will get those out when the high school has their class reunions but because they've postponed that this year we've decided just to put it out for Memorial Day when there might be company in town," said Ross.

Not only are there Greensburg Ranger items on display, but there is also an entire rack of Kiowa County Mavericks, Kansas City Cheifs, KU Jayhawks, and other sports teams apparel on sale for just $.50.

With the 4th of July coming up, Care & Share has started stocking the shelves and racks with holiday-themed clothing and decorations including candles, plates, and clothing. Ross says it's great to have a holiday to look forward to, especially since COVID-19 cases are down in the county and people feel it's safe to gather again.

Ross said Care & Share has added a few new volunteers, but others have cycled out, which means the store could use more volunteers. Proceeds from items sold go to the Kiowa County Ministerial Alliance. They are open Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., for more information or to see items for sale, check out their Facebook page at Kiowa County Care & Share.