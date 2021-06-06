Colyer promotes pro-life, conservative values, education and common sense in Kansas

People come first for Dr. Jeff Colyer and he said he will put people first when elected the next governor of Kansas. Last Wednesday, Colyer stopped in Pratt as part of a whirlwind 2022 Kansas gubernatorial candidate tour he made with other stops in Pittsburg, Great Bend, Garden City and Hutchinson. He visited the Pratt Tribune office in the Barron Theatre to share his political news.

"I know I am starting this campaign early, but I am so excited to get out and announce that U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann (R-Kan) has now offered his endorsement for my campaign," Colyer said. "We are going to win the Kansas Governorship back for our people, our values, our economy. So many bad decisions have been made by Governor Laura Kelly. It's time to put common sense back in charge. I'm that guy."

Colyer said his campaign for the 2022 Kansas Governor's position is based on his own conservative values.

"I am pro-life all the way. This is a pro-life state. Under Governor Kelly's leadership and far-left policies there were 7,542 abortions performed last year in Kansas, a nearly 10% increase from 2019 mostly from out-of-state residents coming here to get abortions. That is wrong," Colyer said. "I put people first in all decisions, and that includes unborn babies."

Colyer said his conservative values were also very evident in his positions on transgender athletes - shouldn't be allowed to compete in women's sports, education - schools and school needs must be funded, agriculture - Biden's 30 X 30 plan to increase federal ownership of land must be pushed back, and gun ownership - endorsed by the NRA.

"I am a strong second amendment guy," Colyer said. "At issue here is the question, 'Where are we going as a state? Do we want to continue this moral slide under Governor Kelly or are we ready to tackle the tough issues with Kansas values in mind? We are a conservative state. It's time that our leadership reflected the people we represent. I can't wait to compare my record with what has happened these past few years under Kelly."

Colyer, who began his political career as an intern for Kansas U.S. Representative Bob Dole and then former U.S. President Ronald Reagan after his own graduation from Thomas More Prep High School in Hays, then Georgetown University, Cambridge University and the University of Kansas School of Medicine, said he highly valued his hometown roots in western Kansas.

He said he even went to his junior/senior prom with a girl from Pratt back in the day.

"I'm from a third-generation farm family in Ellis County," he said. "It's in my DNA. I've always been conservative. I was conservative before being conservative was ever considered cool."

Along with his medical profession as a plastic surgeon and hand specialist in Overland Park, Colyer has remained active in politics. He served as lieutenant governor for three years and governor for one in the state of Kansas. Under former U.S. President Donald Trump he served on the National Advisory Committee for Rural Health, which worked with telehealth configurations and the COVID-19 crisis. He said he was deeply concerned about the way small businesses were treated in Kansas under Kelly's leadership.

"I'm out here on the campaign trail early because people want to talk," Colyer said. "They are mad about our state leadership and the values that are being pushed. Kansans want to talk and they want to be heard. I'm listening."

Colyer said he has also been endorsed by U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. Other 2022 Kansas gubernatorial candidates include Gov. Laura Kelly, D, Chase LaPorte, R, and Kansas Attorney General (2011-present) Derek Schmidt, R.

As a doctor and lifelong conservative, Colyer said he is running for Governor to protect Kansas from the culture invasion by the Left. He said he will bring lower taxes, fewer regulations and economic freedom to Kansans if elected.

"I will work with people to make tough decisions that work by putting Kansas values first," he said.