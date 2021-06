Kiowa County Senior Center shares menus for the coming week

Kari Kyle

Kiowa County Signal

The Kiowa County Senior Center is looking for a part-time cook. Applicants looking for a rewarding position working approximately 20 hours a week please stop by the senior center at 431 South Main in Greensburg Mon-Fri 9 am-3 pm and ask for an application, or email resume to kcseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Next Week’s Menu:

Monday, June 14: Ham, Yams, Mixed Veggies, Fruit, Dinner Roll

Tuesday, June 15: Polish Sausage, Tr-tater, Baked Beans, Citrus Banana Cup, Bun

Wednesday, June 16: Chicken Salad, Pea Salad, Crackers, Fruit Cup, Cookie

Thursday, June 17: Biscuit w/sausage Gravy, Hash Browns, Broccoli, Fruit

Friday, June 18: Popcorn Shrimp, Baked Potatoes, Copper Penny Salad, Cinnamon Apples