Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen 2021 Competition is Saturday in Pratt

The Miss Kansas’ Outstanding Teen 2021 Competition will be held Saturday, June 12, in Carpenter Auditoriaum at Pratt Community College in Pratt. There nine contestants coming from across the state to Pratt in order to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships.

“We are very pleased with the intelligent, ambitious and talented young women who have qualified for the competition,” said Miss Kansas Organization Executive Director Stephanie Harris. “It will be a challenging task for the judges to choose the next MKSOTeen.”

Candidates will compete in four phases of competition, including lifestyle and fitness, talent, evening gown/on-stage question and private interview. During the competition, each candidate will also discuss her chosen social impact initiative, a social or community issue of concern to herself and our society at large.

The winner of the 2021 MKSOTeen Competition will be awarded $4,000 in scholarship funds for her college or graduate school education. In addition, she will have many other generous sponsorships. Other special awards given during the competition include the Teens in Action Scholarship awarding a 2021 candidate for their outstanding achievements in their personal social impact initiative and community service.

During her year of service, MKSOTeen 2021 will travel across the state of Kansas speaking to government officials, business leaders, community groups and citizens about her social impact initiative and encouraging them to become involved in her cause. She will also compete for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen title in Orlando, Florida, in July of 2021.

The Miss Kansas Organization provides opportunities for young women to achieve their personal and professional ambitions. Candidates also participate in community service activities and develop leadership skills that help them excel in their chosen careers and life goals. The Miss Kansas Organization, Inc., is an official state preliminary to the Miss America Competition and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition, which under the operation of The Miss America Organization, a 501(c)4 non-profit organization, is the nation's leading advocate for women's education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States, awarding millions of dollars annually.

Tickets for the MKSOTeen 2021 Competition, are available online at www.misskansas.org.

The Miss Kansas 2021 Competition will take place next month, July 8, 9 and 10 in the Dennis Lesh Arena at PCC.