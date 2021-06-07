Kiowa County High School track teams win top medals at state

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

Kiowa County High School track and field athletes competed at the 1A State Track and Field Meet at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, Kansas on May 29 with the Lady Mavericks capturing the state championship team title with 64 points through a combination of individual and relay placings.

"We knew that we would have a pretty good chance of winning as long as we competed to our capabilities and where we were seeded," said head coach Travis Powell.

Freshman Marley Little set the tone for the day with a 4th-place finish in pole vault. Addi Heinson won her first gold of the meet in the 100M dash and Senior Gracie Gray earned third place in the event.

"Gracie Gray getting 3rd in the 100m dash was huge and she had an exceptional lead-off leg in the 4x100," said Powell.

The 4x100M relay team that Powell is referring to consisted of Gray, Addison Sherer, Charliegh Friesen, and Marley Little. The team secured a gold medal with a time of 50.87 seconds.

Heinson placed first in the 400M dash with a time of 57.60, a new school record. Heinson shined again in the 200M dash, earning a gold medal and setting a new school record, finishing in 25.62 seconds and Marley Little earned her second medal with a sixth-place finish. In the 4x400M relay Little, Sherer, Friesen, and Heinson put together a time of 4:15.43 to earn a gold medal.

"Addi [Heinson] coming back 20M down in the 4x400 was fun to watch as well," said Powell.

There were several other Lady Mavs who just missed the podium. Liberty Gilkey placed 10th in Triple Jump and Emma Thompson placed 11th in Discus. The 4x800M relay team of Karina Martinez, Madison Yost, Micah Edris, and Alexandra Redecop finished 9th.

On the boy's side, Bo West earned a bronze medal throwing the Discus. The 4x100M relay team consisting of Caydan Pore, Luke Ballard, Jordan Smith, and James Brack finished 16th.

This is the second consecutive state title for the Lady Mavs. When asked what it meant to him to win no only one, but back-to-back titles, this is what Powell had to say.

"It is special. I think it speaks to the kids that we have and the coaching that we are able to provide our athletes. We have talented kids and we have knowledgeable coaches and when both of those groups believe and trust in each other special things like this are able to happen."