Swimming pool park in Greensburg has new play area for kids

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The City of Greensburg announced via Facebook last week that new playground equipment installed at the swimming pool park is complete as of May 27 and children may now play on it. Although the equipment was installed, the concrete needed a few more days to cure before the fun could be had. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 31 at 1 p.m., and within minutes kids were testing out the new equipment to find their favorite attraction.

"It's seen a lot of use this week already," said Stacy Barnes, city administrator. "The pool opened June 3 so I'm sure the whole block has been climbing with children all week."

This idea has been tossed around for several years, according to Barnes. Even before the pool was put in, there were ideas on how to develop that area into a place for children and a community park. In addition to the new pool, there are also several covered picnic tables, and now the new playground.

"Adding the playground equipment to that corner kind of rounds it out," said Barnes.

The Greensburg City Council doesn't have plans to add anything else to the area right now, but the next project would probably be new sidewalks around the perimeter, according to Barnes. The current sidewalk is pre-tornado and is deteriorating in some places. There is room for something to be added to the northwest corner of the block, but there is nothing in the works to fill that void at this time.

The equipment was purchased from and installed by AB Creative, a Park and Playground Equipment Company out of De Soto, Kansas.

The mulch, made from recycled tires, was paid for in part by the KDHE Waste Tire Grant Program. The covered picnic tables, also made from recycled tires, were paid for in part by the same program. The equipment was paid for by a generous donor from Texas, Charles Wise. Wise has supported the rebuilding and recovery efforts of the Greensburg community since the tornado and the City Council along with Barnes thought this new playground would be a good way for the community to get the most out of Wise's generosity.