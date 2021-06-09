Lisa's Western Wear creates unique shopping opportunities in Pratt

Angel Beckenholdt

Pratt Tribune

Lisa's Western Wear at 1641 E. First Street in Pratt has been around since 1965, but continual updates and attention to customer needs have made it the place to go for western wear, boots, jewelry, clothing for the whole family, and even some tack items.

“It originally was a shop owned by Howard Swisher, and it was a sports and western shop that was started in 1965," said assistant manager, Lynette Freeman. "Lisa Washington took over for Howard in July of 2008.”

At the time, the business - noticeable because of the huge paint horse on top of the store sign along First Street - went from a half-retail store and half-weight room facility to a complete merchandise showroom inside, which it remains today.

Lisa's Western Wear currently offers a wide variety of products that most stores in the area do not have while keeping prices as low as they can. Their products might be considered catering to an age range of 20-40, but there are many exceptions, such as baby items and childrens things.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Freeman said that Lisa’s Western Wear was forced to close their doors. It was a big challenge that employees have overcome by branching out their customer reach. At that time, the store didn’t even have a website yet, so they started up a Facebook page to try and get their name out and to feature unique items on videos.

“We began to have had people come in who had not even walked through the doors till COVID-19 hit," Freeman said. "We have even have had a lot of those people walk back through the doors.”

Employee expectations are high at the business. Employees are expected to show up to work with a smile on their face, make the customers happy. If the customers don’t find what they need, the employees strive to make a connection with them and keep the store clean.

One thing Fredman said they are working towards in the future is to have a bigger space to better meet more customers’ needs. Washington has plans to build onto the store to increase stocking space as well as display area.

Lisa’s Western Wear can now be found online on Facebook. For further questions about the business call (620) 672-3641.