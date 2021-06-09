Department heads explain budget increases to Stafford County commissioners

Nita Keenan

St. John News

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Commission Room in the Annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Present: Clayton Grimmett, Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner.

Phillip Nusser, Road Supervisor, presented a road crossing permit for Rus DeVore to lay a water line between the NW/4 2-23-14 and the NE/4 3-23-14 a distance of 1491 feet south of the intersection of NW 50th Ave and NW 90th Street. Commissioner Wycoff moved and Garner seconded to approve permit 2021-62. Motion carried 3-0.

2022 budgets for the road department and emergency management were discussed. Road department came in at $2,225,500, increased by $78,300 from 2021, and emergency management remained the same at $36,960. Marshal Sanders, Fire Director, presented 2022 budget numbers for the fire department. A few line items increased bringing in a higher budget figure of $250,500, with 2021 budget numbers set at $ 240,300.

A quote for 20 new air-pack bottles was presented for approval to purchase. Commissioner Wycoff moved and Garner seconded to approve the purchase from MES for $22,900. Motion carried 3-0.

The Can Am 6 x 6 that was discussed at last week’s session was once again brought up. A dealer out of South Hutchinson, Agri Center, submitted a quote instead of going with the dealer out of Oklahoma. $21,095.09 was the price quoted. Commissioner Wycoff moved and Garner seconded to accept the bid from Agri Center for a Can Am 6x6 for $ 21,095.09. Motion carried 3-0.

Misty Rudy, EMS Director met with the board. A step increase for Michelle Huston was presented for consideration. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to increase Michelle Huston from Range 8 Step 2 to Range 8 Step 3, effective June 1, 2021. Motion carried 3-0.

2022 EMS budget came in at $339,600. Misty presented financials for the year so far to update the board. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the minutes of the May 26th session. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Grimmett moved and Garner seconded to approve the tax roll corrections. Motion carried 3-0.

Carl Miller, County Appraiser, the appraiser’s calendar was discussed, and soil type changes as well. The 2022 Appraiser budget was presented, reflecting a 2.1% increase from 175,700 to 179,540. The Appraiser’s contract was presented. A salary increase request from $69.000 to $72,000 locked in for the next four years was requested from Carl.

Mary Gatton, County Treasurer, presented 2022 budget numbers, with a budget remaining the same at $189,000.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for 10 minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception in order to discuss performance matters. Motion carried 3-0. In at 10:30 am., out at 10:40 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners and County Clerk. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for 15 minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception in order to discuss performance matters. Motion carried 3-0. In at 10:50 a.m., out at 11:00 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners, County Appraiser, and County Clerk.

Upon returning to open session, no action was taken. Accounts payable vouchers and checks were approved and signed from the following funds: General 12,462.29 Road & Bridge 13,318.14 Health 693.43 Fire 884.33 Nox Weed 61.19 Appraiser 20.78 Solid Waste 91.30 EMS 616.72 Motor Vehicle 939.70 COVID 19 Grant 27.60 Eco Dev Hsng Grant 15,108.62 TOTAL: 44.224.10.

There was no county commission meeting on June 9 due to the board attending the Kansas Association of County Commissioner conference. Meeting adjourned at 11:01 a.m.