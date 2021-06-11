School's out but USD 382 BOE members are still hard at work planning for the future

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

School's out, but Pratt USD 382 board of education members are busy putting into place plans for fall enrollment, all day preschool and professional development meetings. At their May 10 meeting it was full steam ahead for next year, even as early graduation requirements were approved and school maintenance issues addressed.

According to USD 382 Curriculum Director and Preschool Principal David Schmidt, the

district is gearing up for K-12 enrollment for the 2021-22 school year and online enrollment which will open July 19. The district will hold a one-stop, in-person enrollment in the Pratt High School Commons on August 3, 2021.

Schmidt also briefed board members on preparations for the full-day (5 days a week) preschool option.

"Registrations are up and there are still some slots available," Schmidt said.

With lunch being an option for preK next year, he gave details on the lunch planning and the purchase of lunch tables and serving equipment.

Schmidt highlighted some of the professional development events planned for August, including dyslexia training for staff and training on various learning

platforms used with students, such as programs like Carnegie, Edgenuity, and Istation.

The board members approved student handbooks for the 2021-22 school year, then addressed some maintenance and facility issues in the new business portion of the meeting.

Contract Design will be hired, as approved, to replace lockers in the boys’ and girls’ locker rooms at Liberty Middle School and the boys’ locker room at the high school for a total cost of $79,400. Three floor scrubbers for use at ACE, LMS, and PHS were approved for purchase at a total price of $21,442,

"The new floor scrubbers are more efficient and use less water which will be better for the floors and allow more frequent cleaning during high use seasons," said USD 382 Maintenance Director David Inslee.

Superintendent Tony Helfrich told board members that ESSER (Elementary and

Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds would be used to purchase the scrubbers. Prior to adjornment, board members approved early graduation requests for the next school year on a motion made by Donna Hoener-Queal and seconded by Michelle Ferbert.

Board members went into an executive session after regular business was attended to, and then passed a final adjornment motion.