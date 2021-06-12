Miss Johnson County wins 2021 Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen contest in Pratt

With a smile that never stopped, a spot-on vocal rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" that started softly then filled the far corners of Pratt Community College's Carpenter Auditorium, and in a white gown that sparkled with a flower-lace bodice overlay that spidered down a flowing skit, Gracie Hendrickson won the 2021 title of Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen on Saturday in Pratt.

Hendrickson, who represented as Miss Johnson County, was a winner in the 2021 MKSOT evening wear competition and the number 1 choice (by a separate panel of judges) for the Teens in Action Award. She may have made the most impact, however, with a statement about beauty as she answered a question in the interview portion of the event.

"There are a million types of beauty ... but the most important and most beautiful is that which comes from inside a person," Hendrickson said.

The 2021 version of Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen was held June 12, split apart from the 2021 Miss Kansas Competition which is set to take place on July 8, 9 and 10 in Pratt. Tickets for that event may be ordered online at https://www.misskansas.org/

There were nine total competitors this year from around the state of Kansas who entered the contest for the chance to win up to $10,000 in scholarships for continued educational opportunities in the Miss Kansas Outstanding Teen competition. They presented their best selves in fitness, evening wear, talent and interview question events for evaluation by a panel of five judges.

Hendrickson, from Newton, was awarded $4,000 for her first place finish in the competition.

Winning $1,500 as the first runner-up for the 2021 contest was Miss Augusta Annie Turpin, who was also the first place talent winner (with a tap-dance to "Diamonds are a Girls Best Friend"), Kansas People's Choice Award (in a two-way tie), a finalist for the Teens in Action award, and she tied for first in achievement awards. Turpin is from Wichita.

Securing a $1,000 scholarship as second runner-up overall was Miss Metro Kansas City Kaylee Brungardt (Lenexa). She was also a top-three finalist in the Teens in Action competition, and first place tie-in for the Kansas People's Choice Award.

Additional titleholder's competing this year were: Miss Frontier Hanna Reed (Eureka), Miss Dodge City Kami Breese (Ulysses), Miss Boot Hill Dymond Salem (Dodge City), Miss Southwest Alyssa Gregg (Ulysses), Miss Cowboy Capital Julia Mead (Dodge City), Miss Wichita Trudy Smith (Augusta).