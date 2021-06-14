Swimming lessons are free in Greensburg this summer

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children aged 1-4 and the second leading cause of death to children 1-14, according to stopdrowningnow.org. These statistics are why Elizabeth Apollo, Greensburg Recreation Director, feels the need for free swimming lessons.

"It is so important for our community to have affordable lessons because we have a pool, and a lake so close to us, said Apollo. "Throughout our lessons, we discuss having to verbally ask permission and get a verbal response before entering water, and also what you should do if you end up in a scary situation."

This is the second summer swimming lessons have been offered and the city of Greensburg partners with the rec to offer them for free. The city covers the cost of lifeguards and the facility while the rec covers the cost of equipment and instructors.

This isn't limited to just Greensburg residents, but all of Kiowa County and beyond. Apollo says they have even had some Pratt kids join the lessons.

Tyler Axe is the lead instructor for the lessons, which are offered for kids six months through 18 years old. They are split up by age as well as skill level. Kristin Wondra, Mindy Heinson, and Apollo help with lessons when needed. The pool is open 1-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 2-7 p.m. on Sunday. Contact Elizabeth Apollo at (620) 723-1110 or via Facebook to sign up. The Greensburg Pool is located at 300 W Garfield Avenue.