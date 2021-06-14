Pratt County Fair Market Wheat Show entries accepted

Lori Montgomery

Pratt Tribune

PRATT, Kan. – The Pratt County Fair Association, along with the Extension Agriculture Program Development Committee, are conducting the county-wide Market Wheat Show at the 2021 Pratt County Fair. Producer participation in this event is voluntary and free. If a wheat producer wishes to enter, they will need to inform the scale operator at the participating elevator during harvest. Samples will be collected right off the truck as it comes across the scales. Participating grain elevators are Kanza Co-op, Skyland Grain, Farmers Co-op Equity, and the Scoular Company. Branches of these elevators are included in the collection process and ready to handle the sample entries. If a producer has grain stored on the farm and wishes to enter, contact the Pratt County Extension office at 620-672-6121.

The wheat samples are from the 2021 harvest, grown in Pratt County and from straight combine runs. Hand picking or screening is not allowed. A gallon sized Ziploc bag of wheat is collected along with producer’s information and wheat variety. Each producer is limited to one entry for each variety of wheat grown in their operation. Variety classes are as follows: 1) KSU HRW, 2) Other Public HRW, 3) HRW blends, 4) Westbred HRW varieties, 5) Hard White varieties, 6) All other varieties.

All entries will be judged by the Kansas Grain Inspection Service prior to the Pratt County Fair. Samples and final placings will be displayed during the fair in the exhibit hall. Premiums are awarded for first through third places in each class. Area agri-businesses and Cooperatives are the award sponsors for the 2021 Market Wheat Show.