$2.68 million resurfacing on U.S. 54/400 in Kiowa County to begin next week

A $2.68 million project to resurface U.S. 54/400 in Kiowa County is scheduled to start around June 21 and be competed around early September.

The work will consist of a mill and hot mix asphalt overlay and concrete patching. The project will be on U.S. 54/400 will be from the Ford/Kiowa county line to one mile east of Greensburg. The length is almost 17 miles.

During the mill and overlay, traffic will be directed by flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

During the concrete patching, Main Street in Greensburg will be closed at U.S. 54 from June 21 to around early August.

Venture Corp., of Great Bend, is the main contractor for the $2,681,091 project.