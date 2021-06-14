Kirby wins eight semester scholarship award from SCCF

The South Central Community Foundation has recognized Allison Kirby as the 2021 Lucile Turner Asher Scholarship recipient. This scholarship is a highly competitive, four-year scholarship directed to students of high academic achievement, who will be majoring in mathematics or a closely related field of study. Kirby, a 2021 graduate of Kiowa County High School, will receive $8,000 over the course of eight semesters contingent on renewal criteria.

The daughter of Troy and Cassie Kirby, the 2021 SCCF Asher award winner spent her time volunteering at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Twilight Theatre, Kiowa County Conservation Banquets, and Haviland Friends Youth Group during her high school years. Recently, she volunteered for the Maverick Match Mentoring Program.

Kirby will be attending Kansas State University in the Fall to work towards her Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. In the future, she said she hopes to find a career that will allow her to utilize the STEM skills and creativity she has to better the community.

This scholarship is in honor of Lucile Turner Asher, who was born in Pratt and lived her entire life in Kansas. Following graduation from Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, she taught at St. John High School for two years. Lucile also taught mathematics in other Stafford County schools for several years. Eventually she became the first Mathematics Specialist for the Kansas State Department of Education.

SCCF, a nonprofit, is proud to partner with the Asher family to assist with the goal of helping students from South Central Kansas. SCCF covers seven counties including: Barber, Comanche, Kingman, Kiowa, Pratt, Rice, and Stafford. Call 620-672-7929 with questions regarding the Foundation or how to start your own fund.