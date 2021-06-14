Twilight Theatre presents: Clue

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The Twilight Players, a community theatre group in Kiowa County, performed Clue for the first of two weekends on June 11, 12, and 13 at the Twilight Theatre in Greensburg. Director Alyssa Brown was excited to bring some comedy to the community, especially after missing out on the theatre experience throughout the pandemic.

"Clue was chosen because it is hilarious and exciting and people badly need to be back in theatre seats being entertained with live performances right now," said Brown. "Plus, I knew I had the perfect butler for Wadsworth, the lead character in Clue, after watching Zane Hager dominate the stage in his high school musical, I immediately wanted to cast him."

Hager was also cast in the Twilight Players production of the Miracle on 34th Street in the winter of 2020, directed by Christopher King. Hager and Brown have switched roles this time around, as she is playing Wadsworth's maid, Yvette. This isn't Brown's first time both directing and acting in a show, but low auditions numbers due to the shows' timing thrust Brown onto the stage once again. Brown also directed and acted in the production of the Church Basement Ladies. Hager was made to play Wadsworth, but Brown says so many others in the show are excellent.

"Zane wasn’t the only one who impressed me during Miracle on 34th Street, many other actors and actresses stood out and I knew exactly where to cast them for Clue, and they are all phenomenal," said Brown.

In the most recent production, Miracle on 34th Street, there were many costume changes. In Clue, everyone stays in the same costume throughout the show, which was appealing to Brown when choosing what show to put on. It's also one of her husband, Brandon's favorite shows, and they have dreamed about the idea of directing the show together. Now, that dream has become a reality.

Brown is a founding member of the Twilight Players and has worked at the Twilight Theatre as the Executive Assistant to George Ryan for the last four years. Ryan believed in Alyssa to start a community theatre group in her hometown and has been supportive through the whole process. Brown has been acting for many years across the area and has gained directing, grant writing, and production skills.

"I am not exceptionally talented, but I am exceptionally tough, and I am not alone. and I am proud to be the chair of this small but mighty Twilight Players board," said Brown.

Cast members include Zane Hager, Roger Brush, Kyle Hager, Cary Droste, Jayci Smitherman, Joy Tweedy, Sarah Christenson, Alex Lansdowne, Brogan Tweedy, Josh Jacobs, Brandon Brown, Christopher Unruh, Ashley Peitz, Savannah Hall, Angelique Libby, Alyssa Brown, and George Ryan. The production and backstage crew is comprised of Alyssa Brown, Brandon Brown, Pat Barnes, George Ryan, Mike McBeath, Tanner Fulton, Jaucilyn Arredondo, Rosalee Libby, Travis Libby, and Lucy Libby.

Clue can be seen three more times at the Twilight Theatre on June 18 and 19 at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday, June 20 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Twilight Theatre website or at the door for just $15, and doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.