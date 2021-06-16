New briefs for area include rummage sale at Preston this Saturday

Special rummage sale in Preston

Preston senior citizens are hosting a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at the Preston Community Building basement in Preston.

According to Alma Walker, there will be lots of good things and great deals on items like books, videos, dishes, kitchen items, clocks and much more.

The seniors will be serving hot dogs and drinks.

Reading skills boosted

The Pratt Public Library is offering 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten as a special incentive to help parents read to their young children this summer. Children under the age of five are invited to joing this Pratt liberary program that will help boost brain power and develop simple pre-reading skills. Children will learn to understand the sounds letters make, develop a bigger vocabulary and build background knowledge through participation in this program

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is fun, exciting and free for any child birth to five years. Sign up at the Pratt Public Library for participation materials.

Enter community essay/video contest

Shelter Insurance invites entries in their 2021 Thankful for Communities essay and video contest.

You may enter the contest by submitting a written essay or a video that is compelling enough to make our judges want to visit your community. Promote your local community by writing an essay, 500-1,000 words, or by submitting a videos at least three minutes long but no longer than five minutes.

Contestants should encourage others to vote for their essay or video on the Shelter Insurance website because the entry that receives the most votes will automatically win one of the prizes. The next nine entries with the most votes will be submitted to a panel of Shelter judges, who will choose the four remaining winners. Entries will be accepted from June 28, 2021 through July 30, 2021. Voting ends August 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CST. More information is available at shelterinsurance.com.

Women's Wine Walk planned

A special event - Women's Wine Walk - is planned for 6-8 p.m., Thursday, June 17 in Pratt. A $10 ticket secures a souvenier wine glass and complimentary wine and shopping specials. Participating stores include Hello Beautiful, Memories, Joni's Stitch By Stitch, Market 54 on Main and Small Town Curves.

At 8 p.m., Club D'Est at 202 S. Main is offering special pricing on appetizers for participants.