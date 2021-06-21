Stafford County Commission: Sheriff's department to add detective and road officer

Nita Keenan

St. John News

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 in the Commission Room in the Annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Present: Clayton Grimmett, and Bryce Garner. Julie Lyon was present.

Darren Reed, Landfill Supervisor, presented a 2022 budget request for Solid Waste of $118,097, increased from 2021 which was $116,000.

Sheriff Murrow presented 2022 budgets for the sheriff department and juvenile detention fund. The sheriff presented a budget adding a detective and another road officer to the force, which came in at $826,450. Another budget was left with the board coming in at $736,000.00, the same as 2021. The Juvenile Detention budget remained the same at $8,000.

Mike Robinson, presented the 2022 budget for the County Attorney office, remaining the same as 2021 at $89,600.

Shannon Snyder, Health Director, presented a step increase request for Kayli Kisner. Commissioner Garner moved and Grimmett seconded to increase Kayli from Range 5 Step 5 to Range 5 Step 6. Motion carried 2-0. An agreement with Barton County for dietician services for the WIC program was presented for approval. Commissioner Garner moved and Grimmett seconded to approve the agreement as presented. Motion carried 2-0.

The 2022 budget for the Health Department was presented, reflecting a decrease from $320,230 to $317,465.

Commissioner Garner moved and Grimmett seconded to approve the minutes of the June 2nd session. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Garner moved and Grimmett seconded to approve the minutes of the June 9th non-session minutes. Motion carried 2-0.

Carolyn Dunn, Economic Development Director, presented resolution 2021-17, A Resolution of the Board of Stafford County Commissioners Authorizing Participation in the Rural Opportunity Zone Student Loan Repayment Program for Calendar Year 2021. Commissioner Garner moved and Grimmett seconded to approve Resolution 2021-17. Motion carried 2-0.

Commissioner Grimmett moved and Garner seconded to approve the tax roll corrections. Motion carried 2-0.

The Stafford County Historical Society 2022 budget was presented with a $2,000 increase from $28,000 in 2021 to $30,000 for 2022. Commissioner Garner moved and Grimmett seconded to recess to executive session for 20 minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception in order to discuss a sensitive matter. Motion carried 2-0. In at 9:35 a.m., out at 9:55 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners, County Appraiser, County Attorney and County Clerk.

Accounts payable vouchers and checks were approved and signed from the following funds: General 14,688.20 Road & Bridge 77,458.79 Health 2,256.30 Fire 966.15 Nox Weed 470.66 Appraiser 336.41 Solid Waste 1,710.17 EMS 4,315.67 Motor Vehicle 419.99 E-911 254.09 Deeds Tech 56.20 Risk Mgmt Reserve 4,027.25 Sheriff Home Arrest 247.38 TOTAL: 107,207.26.

Meeting adjourned at 10:10 a.m.