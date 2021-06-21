Daughters of the Revolutions continue Flag Day observance ceremonies

Every year the Kanza DAR (Daughters of the Revolution) Chapter in Stafford County has brought a Flag Day program to area care homes. This year was no different, and on June 14, chapter members showed up in force to share Flag Day ceremonies at the Leisure Home in Stafford. They have given similar programs in St. John and at Kenwood Plaza in St. John in past years.

Presenting the program in Stafford, with flags for each resident and an American Flag for display outside the residence were DAR members Barbara Grimmett, Jean Harrison, Rita Murphy, Wanda Hearn, Shirley McNIckle and Alda Hildebrand, who played patriotic favorites on the piano. Five resident veterans were introduced and thanked for their service to the United States of America. The chapter members met for visiting after the program.

"We are dedicated to historic preservation, education and patiotism with the Flag of the United States as the first symbol of our country's freedom," said Barbara Grimmett, Regent, Kanza Chapter DAR. "June 14 was first proclaimed as Flag Day by President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916, and approved by Congress in 1949. With patriotic gratitude, we honor our Flag and the many veterans who have defended it."

Patriotic songs enjoyed at each program included America the Beautiful, My Country 'Tis of Thee and "The Star Spangled Banner."

Kanza chapter has been presenting programs on Flag Day at the three homes in Stafford County, one each year for many years. More than they have kept track of, Grimmett said.