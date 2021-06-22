Get ready for the Olympics, and for the Pratt County Fair

Team 4-H is the theme for the 2021 Pratt County Fair set to take place at the fairgrounds July 21-24 in Pratt. The 2021 fair brings back with many favorite 4-H and open class contests for all ages. There are also a few new ones with awesome prizes donated for winners.

Kids can test their athletic abilities as they search the fairgrounds for special hidden Olympic icons. These will be hidden daily by local extension office staff in strategic places throughout the fairgrounds. Those who find the icons may bring them to the fair office for a special prize.

A new event for kids this year is a Tractor Pedal Pull, set for the fairgrounds on Saturday, July 24. Be watching for more information to come out on that one as the event day nears. Extension volunteer Josie Fox said updates and announcements about the kids tractor pull will be posted on the county fair Facebook page.

Photographers need to be on their game to enter into this year’s special themed photo contest. All photos must be an action shot of some sort. Entrants could submit a high-flying baseball catch, or maybe a pet in motion, perhaps a horse rider on the move or an a wheat harvest shot.

Young crafters will have a chance to create a one-of-a-kind wind sock in coordination with the Pratt Public Library Make-and-Take program. Look for more information on this at the library. These items will be exhibited in the air-conditioned 4-H hall.

Quilters will also be needed to help create a one of a kind motion-inspired quilt this year. Stop by the Pratt County Extension Office to purchase a quilt block contest packet which will be used to make a unique quilt that will be raffled to benefit 4-H Exhibit Hall. These kits are ready to picked up any time during open office hours.

For the first time ever, the Pratt County Fair will be offering a recipe contest focusing on “Americana” inspired dessert recipes. The grand prize for the contest is a KitchenAid mixer, second prize is an Instant Pot pressure cooker and third prize is $50 in Chamber Bucks. For complete rules and entry instructions, go to www.pratt.k-state.edu/fair or contact the Pratt County Extension Office.

Also new this year, Pratt County 4-H members will be selling Pratt County Fair Memberships for a chance to win one of seven raffle prizes. For $30 the buyers get their names entered into the Beef and Pork Drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift certificate for beef or a $50 gift certificate for pork from T&W Meat. They also get one raffle ticket to enter into one of seven prize drawings. These prizes include items like a Green Mountain pellet grill, dining gift certificates, a utility wagon with a cooler, and much more. The money donated through the fair membership program goes to support the local 4-H clubs and the ongoing Pratt County Fair.

The 2021 Pratt County Fair, July 21-24 is chock-full of exciting open class contests, special events, livestock shows and nightly entertainment which will include a demolition derby on Friday night and a food-truck rally throughout the week. Tickets for the Demolition Derby are $10 at the gate or will be available for purchase ahead of time starting July 6 at the Pratt County Extension Office. Remember to enter the kids and grandkids in the Pedal Tractor Pull on Saturday evening at this year's fair.

For more information on the fair and contest information, please contact the Pratt County Extension office at 620-672-6121 or visit www.pratt.ks-state.edu.