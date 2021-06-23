Adams Brown wins Accounting Marketing Summit awards

COURTESY OF ADAMS BROWN

Adams Brown, Strategic Allies and CPAs received two national awards during the recent Association for Accounting Marketing Summit. Adams Brown has offices in St. John and Stafford, as well as in Barton County.

One award was for integrated branding programs and recognized the firm’s recent rebrand and above and beyond tagline showcasing its commitment to client service. The second award was in the collateral and content marketing category and recognized the firm’s new brochure that emphasizes how the firm delivers on its brand promise.

Twenty-five total awards were presented during AAM’s Marketing Achievement Awards ceremony in categories including advertising, branding, business development, collateral and content marketing, events, PR campaigns, videography and website. Experts in marketing, advertising, communications and professional services judged more than 92 entries from firms across the nation. The winning firms were recognized for accomplishing a specific goal or objective, strategic execution of the project, and measurable results.

The Association for Accounting Marketing (AAM) is a national trade association and one-of-a-kind network of marketing, business development and growth strategists.

