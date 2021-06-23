July 4 celebration and praise night top Pratt calendar of events

News Briefs

Fireworks show is Saturday, July 3 at Pratt County Veteran's Memorial Lake

The Pratt American Legion Riders will sponsor their annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Pratt County Veteran's Memorial Lake. Light show begins at dusk.

Freewill donations are accepted at the park entrance, with all donations going towards next year's display.

Vendors on site will include Crazy G's Shaved Ice.

Please follow the flow of traffic when parking and leaving the Pratt County Lake.

Pilot Club train now running on summer hours

The Pratt Pilot Club's Pilot Express train at Sixth Street Park in Prat now operates on a full schedule, giving rides from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. All ages welcome to ride.

Cost is $1 per rider, per ride.

Praise and prayers for America on June 27 in Pratt

There will be a 'One Nation Under God Rally' at 6 p.m. on June 27, 2021 at Jack Ewing Park (Third and Thompson Streets) in Pratt.

This event is sponsored by the First Southern Baptist Church and the Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene.

Bring lawn chairs and come to enjoy an evening of praise and worship music along with prayers for the United States of America.

Runners take note of 5K in Kiowa

After taking a year off due to COVID-19, organizers of the Kiowa Labor Day 5K race invite all area runners to join them for the 36th race on Monday, September 6, 2021. The Kiowa Labor Day 5K race is sponsored by the First State Bank of Kiowa, Kansas, a branch of the Alva State Bank.

Registration forms can be found at local businesses in Kiowa or on the website kiowalaborday5k.com. This is a competitive and/or family friendly race.