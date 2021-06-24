Pratt Garden Club celebrates long-time memberships and adds bonus meetings for summer

Pratt Garden Club members Bev Svoboda and Lorraine Prosser were honored on June 16 at the country home of Darlene Hemphill. Svoboda and Prosser have served in their local garden club for 20+ years, both being instrumental in the annual plant sale, which is the garden club’s main fundraiser. Funds raised from that project are used to support many local projects, such as the Angel project, Pratt County Fair monetary ribbon awards, PHS and SHS After-Proms, 75-ers Dinner and many others. This past year, COVID-19 prevented regular garden club meetings, which kept the group from celebrating on exactly their 20-year mark.

The Pratt Garden Club meets with regularly each month, September through May, but members decided they wanted “bonus” meetings through the summer as well this year without the traditional business meeting and horticultural lesson.

These bonus meetings have been enjoyed as members can discuss the progress of their flower and vegetable gardens, with tips always being shared with each other.