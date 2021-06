Thank you to everyone attending my 80th birthday celebration on May 16 this year. It has been 80 years of God's grace and provision.

Thank you to my children and grandchildren for making it possible and decorating so nicely.

It was very memorable and enjoyable to all who took time out of their day to attend.

Your cards are a pleasant reminder of your presence.

Sincerely,

Deanne Hoeme

Preston, Kansas