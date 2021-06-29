Heaton's celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Kurt and Carolyn (Moate) Heaton are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. The Smith Center High School sweethearts were married June 25, 1961 in Smith Center, Kansas.

Their wedding party included friends Joyce Franklin Sherman, Ruth Zweygardt, Robert Heinschel, Dean Henrichs and Owen Sherman; Iris Heaton, sister of the groom; and nieces and nephews Nancy, Jeff, and Jim Copper and Kathy and Tim Cunningham.

Following their graduation from Kansas State University they both began their teaching careers in Pratt, Kansas. Kurt taught and coached in the Pratt school system for 38 years and served four terms as Pratt City Commissioner and two terms as Pratt Mayor. Carolyn taught 36 years at Liberty Middle School, Sacred Heart, and Skyline, all in Pratt County. She spent 30 years coaching junior high cheer leading and sponsoring junior high pep club.

They have enjoyed their retirement years spending time with their grandchildren and enjoying their fishing lease and 5th wheeling to the Manhattan/Topeka area for the Kansas State football season.

Cards to celebrate the couple may be sent to 6908 SW 33rd St Topeka, KS 66614.