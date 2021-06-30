News Briefs: Enter the Miss Kansas parade

News Briefs

Miss Kansas parade entry forms

Get in on the fun with the 2021 Miss Kansas parade July 10 in Pratt. This year the Kiwanis Club is again coordinating parade entries and is asking all participants to fill out an entry form at the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScUKirvytbD2zKdiC6os2YnCTq5ymAsV7IiIjzaA1YL8FyA8w/viewform

With hundreds of spectators likely, this is a great opportunity to promote local businesses, clubs or organizations. For more information, please contact Charles Keefer, 316.680.9464.

Parade Details: Saturday, July 10, 2021; start time 10 a.m., Main Street Pratt, Kansas. Parade participants may check in starting at 9 a.m. in the ALCO Store parking lot on the intersection of Jackson and 2nd Street. We ask that all participants be checked in by 9:45 a.m. and ready to go by 9:55 a.m.

Big Well visitors in Greensburg

The Big Well Museum in Greensburg entertained 378 visitors from 35 states, Switzerland, France, New Zealand, Philippines, and Afghanistan the week of June 21-27, 2021. There have been 4654 visitors to the Big Well Museum so far this year.

Blood donation opportunities coming in July

There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Thursday, July 1, 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. at the IOOF Gym, 700 E. 1st, St. John, Kansas. For Kiowa County, there is a blood drive Friday, July 16 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church, 12125 25th Ave., Greensburg. Then on Friday, July 23, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Pratt Community Building, 619 N. Main, Pratt.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

Hospitals are currently seeing a higher number of emergency room visits, and when seconds count in trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make all the difference in lifesaving care. As people make summer plans after a challenging year, the Red Cross asks those who are eligible to make blood donation a summer activity that can help save lives.

To make an appointment go to www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-REDCROSS (733-2767) or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.