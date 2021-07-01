Commissioners hear about new pool plans at June 21 meeting in Pratt

Fran Brownell

Pratt Tribune

Pratt City commissioners were updated on plans regarding a new swimming pool at their regular meeting Monday, June 21 at Pratt City Hall. City Manager Bruce Pinkall said current plans are for the location to remain the same with a potential opening for the 2022 swim season of a new facility.

Pinkall said a special committee had considered several options, including a move to build a new pool closer to the Green Sports Complex on the east end of town, but after compiling reponses to a citywide survey that was issued over a period of several months last year, decided to rebuild the pool at the current location.

Additional details about the committee's plans will be shared at a later date.

In other business, Pinkall told commissioners that the City of Pratt is slated to receive more than $980,00 this year in Kansas Non-Entitlement Funding.

“This is a significant opportunity,” Pinkall said, of the COVID-related state funding which will be geared to improving city infrastructure.

“Water, electricity and wastewater will be high on the priority list,” Pinkall said.

Application for the funding was completed on-line by Pinkall, with staff assistance.

“I feel confident we’ve done our due diligence and are in a good place to move forward,” Pinkall said.

“It’s nice to have something we hadn’t counted on,” said Mayor Gary Schmidt.

Prior to Pinkall’s announcement, city commissioners had unanimously approved purchase of a 100 KV generator for the City of Pratt Wastewater Treatment Plant, which, they learned, will qualify for Kansas Non-Entitlement Funding.

Pratt Public Works Director Russell Rambat made the request to replace an aging generator—one of three which provide standby power at the wastewater treatment plant.

“Each generator has a vital function,” Rambat said.

Commissioners awarded the bid for the 100KV generator to Central Power Systems of Wichita, low of two bidders at $36,775. Foley Cat of Kansas City submitted a bid of $50,375. Rambat said there were no bids from any of the four Pratt businesses who were sent bid requests.

Rambat said installation was included as part of the bid specification.

Commissioners concluded the meeting with an executive session and then recessed the meeting until Monday, June 28, for the City/County meeting at 11 a.m. at City Hall.

City commissioners will next meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 6. As always, public attendance is welcome.

City Hall will be closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day July 4, which falls on a Sunday this year.